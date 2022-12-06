Nearly 6,000 attempts to hack ICMR server thwarted on 30 Nov, website safe2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Hackers' IP address was traced to a blacklisted IP based in Hong Kong
Hackers' IP address was traced to a blacklisted IP based in Hong Kong
Over 6,000 attempts were made to hack the server of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on November 30 but these were thwarted, according to official sources. It was also informed that the website, is secure, and the firewall is consistently updated.