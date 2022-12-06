Over 6,000 attempts were made to hack the server of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on November 30 but these were thwarted, according to official sources. It was also informed that the website, is secure, and the firewall is consistently updated.

Reportedly the IP address of the hacker was found to be a Hong Kong-based blacklisted IP.

"The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre, the firewall is from NIC (National Informatics Centre) and is regularly updated. NIC was informed through email regarding a cyber attack and has reported that the attack was prevented. ICMR has found the website in the order," a source said.

It was informed that the hackers "tried to hack ICMR website 6000 times on November 30. Hackers IP were traced to a blacklisted IP based in Hong Kong.The website, however, couldn't be hacked because of updated firewall and enhanced security measures being adopted."

Cyberattack tactics are always changing, and protecting cyberspace resources and data is a dynamic process.

According to the sources talking to ANI, there was no website downtime after the cyberattack on ICMR. They did, however, point out that similar hacker attacks on the ICMR cyberinfrastructure are frequent, necessitating the strengthening of the infrastructure for cyber security.

The source claimed that similar hacker attacks on the ICMR cyber-infrastructure occur frequently; as a result, the infrastructure for cyber security needs to be updated and strengthened to minimise further harm. Modern cyberinfrastructure products like Network switches, Access Points, Storage, etc. have a limited number of vendors that fall under the Make-In-India category; as a result, other options will also be considered.

ICMR's cyber infrastructure and security procedures were reportedly reviewed on 2 December by the director general and secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR), according to the sources.

After a security audit by an organisation that has been appointed by CERT-IN, it was disclosed that the ICMR website is now hosted in the NIC cloud.

The Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi had previously stated that although the hospital had been the target of a cyberattack in the middle of November, the manual OPD process had little effect on services.

After a cyberattack on 23 November on its e-hospital facility, services at AIIMS New Delhi are still provided manually. E-hospital services are expected to begin in the middle of this week, according to AIIMS officials. According to sources, anti-virus software has been uploaded and about 4000 computers have been scanned for added security.

(With inputs from ANI)