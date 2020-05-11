NEW DELHI: India has so far brought home almost 6,000 people from various countries abroad as operation Vande Bharat, aimed at repatriating all those Indians stranded due to the covid-19 pandemic across the world, gathers momentum.

So far 5,163 people have arrived in India by 25 flights since the start of Vande Bharat, an Indian government compilation of the numbers of those repatriated by Air India and Air India Express till 10 May said.

On Sunday, Indian Naval ship Jalashwa brought in almost 700 Indians from the Maldives. Another Indian Naval ship Magar is expected to dock in India on Monday with another batch of several hundreds Indians.

According to the data from the Indian government, almost 2,000 Indians from Kerala, 883 from Tamil Nadu, 766 from Maharashtra, 354 from Delhi and 337 from Karnataka had been brought home. The pending list of those requesting repatriation includes 58,638 from Kerala, 13,796 from Tamil Nadu, 9981 from Maharashtra, 3401 from Delhi and 5,874 from Karnataka.

The government launched the Vande Bharat mission on 7 May and had said that 64 flights would be sent to a dozen countries to bring in about 15,000 stranded Indians by 13 May. The mission would also see Indian naval ships plying to countries like the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates to bring back stranded citizens, the government said. According to people familiar with the developments, Vande Bharat is to be extended to cover more countries from the second phase of the mission that is to start on 15 May.

