A medic prepares the dose of Covid-19 vaccine before giving it to a beneficiary, at Ernakulam Government General Hospital in Kochi (PTI)
Nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala, over 72,000 active cases

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 09:08 PM IST PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 6,960 new COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Saturday, while the active cases touched 72,048, the government said. The toll has gone up to 3,587 with the addition of 23 fatalities.

Health minister K.K. Shailaja said 5,283 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to 8,83,540 and recoveries to 8,08,377. In the last 24 hours,61,066 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate has soared to 11.40 per cent,she said in a release.

So far 92,10,023 samples have been sent for testing. At least 2,11,824 people are presently under observation, including 11,935 in various hospitals, according to the release. Ernakulam today accounted for 1083 new cases, Kozhikode 814, Kottayam 702 and Kollam 684.

A person, who had returned from the UK in the last 24 hours, has tested positive for the virus.With this, 69 people who had returned from the UK have tested positive and 45 have recovered.

At least 10 people have tested positive for the new strain.

Of the positive cases, 49 are health workers, 73 had come from outside the state and 6,339 had contracted the infection through local transmission.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

