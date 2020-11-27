Nearly 74.3 mn covid-19 infections in India by August: ICMR serosurvey

Nearly 7% of India’s population aged ten years and above was exposed to coronavirus infection by August 2020, with an estimated 74.3 million infections, indicated findings of the second nationwide serosurvey done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The findings published in the Lancet Global Health pre-print, said that nearly one in 15 individuals aged ten years and above had coronavirus infection by August 2020 and the adult seroprevalence increased 10 times between May and August 2020.