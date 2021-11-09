NEW DELHI: Over 79% Indians have visited between two and 10 states in the country, a new travel survey has found.

Singaporean travel agency and online metasearch engine Agoda, along with market research agency YouGov Singapore, in its Indigenous Travel Survey 2021, has said that more than half of its research participants have visited two to five states in the country and 27% have visited six to 10 states.

The survey found that those in the 35-44-year-age category are more likely to have travelled to two to five states as compared to the 45+ age group. Agoda said the survey saw participation from about 1,450 people in September 2021 and also said that only 10% Indians have travelled within their own state. East India was the region with the highest percent of people to have only travelled in their state.

The report added that tier-2 city dwellers are most likely to have travelled to two to five states, (55%) whereas 54% and 47% for tier 3 and 1, respectively. But tier-1 dwellers are most likely to have visited 6-10 states (30%) versus 25% of tier 2 and 3 residents.

Delhi, it added, ranked the top most visited state followed by Maharashtra and then Karnataka. Subsequently, it was Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in the most visited states or union territories across India.

The report added that Indians value their friends and families’ opinions most when it comes to getting travel inspiration themselves, closely followed by social media (Instagram) and travel blogs. Those under 35 are less likely to get travel inspiration from friends and family than those over that age, and more likely to cite social media.

When it comes to getting travel inspiration by region, South Indians are the most likely to be inspired by friends and family, followed by those from the West, North, and East

When it comes to social media, those respondents from the West are most likely to get inspired by social media than any other region, followed by North and South Indians in joint second and East in the fourth spot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.