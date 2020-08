Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

NEW DELHI : Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad have returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far, announced Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Vande Bharat Mission has become the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians.

"We are nearing 1 million-mark in Vande Bharat Mission making it the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians. As on date nearly 9.5 lakh Indians has returned home under this mission," Srivastava said.

India is in phase five of the mission which was operationalised from August 1, Srivastava said.

"Based on the assessment of demand received from our mission. Scheduled has been augmented with the 60 more flights. This takes the total number of flights scheduled this month to 746," the spokesperson added.

Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

