NEWS DELHI : India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage on Sunday neared 91-crore mark and is expected to breach the 100-crore mark this month. More than 88.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union territories (UTs) so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 5.38 crore covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs, the central government said.

At least 22,842 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Union health ministry data showed that active caseload is presently 270,557, which is the lowest in 199 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.80% of the country's total positive cases. Public health experts reiterated that ahead of the festival season covid appropriate behaviour should be adopted despite vaccination numbers rising.

The home ministry last extended the nationwide covid-19 containment measures till October 31 considering the localized spread of coronavirus in few states and covid-19 still continuing to be a public health challenge in the country.

“Before India celebrates the festival of victory of good over evil, India would have hopefully achieved another win by inoculating 100 crore doses of covid vaccines to its citizens. While this will be still off targets and desired levels, it will be a great feet worth celebrating and making our intent stronger to beat covid in months to come, but India needs to take precautions to stop the virus transmission to restrain travel and close mingling ahead of the festive season," said Himanshu Sikka, lead—health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at IPE Global, an international development consultancy.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 265,734 covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.32 crore cumulative tests. While weekly positivity rate at 1.66% remains less than 3% for the last 100 days now, the daily positivity rate reported to be 1.80%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 34 days and below 5% for 117 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The recovery of 25,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 33,094,529, the government said in a statement. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.87%. Recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the government data showed. Meanwhile, vice president, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appreciated the efforts of frontline workers and healthcare workers for handling the covid-19 pandemic.

The vice president said apart from increasing public spending on health, there is also a need to augment the health infrastructure at various levels through a public-private partnership. “The stark disparities in health infrastructure between urban and rural areas need to be bridged. While bringing tertiary care to rural areas, it is imperative that we strengthen our primary health care system for better health outcomes. It would be pertinent to point out that the government’s flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat, is a laudable initiative which has brought ‘health assurance’ to millions of poor families," said Naidu.

As people with comorbidities are at a higher risk of covid-19, Naidu said going forward, we must focus on curbing the disturbing trend of increasing non-communicable diseases in India, which now account for around 60% of deaths in the country. We need to create greater awareness among people on lifestyle diseases, he said.

