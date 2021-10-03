Nearly 91 crore covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

“Before India celebrates the festival of victory of good over evil, India would have hopefully achieved another win by inoculating 100 crore doses of covid vaccines to its citizens. While this will be still off targets and desired levels, it will be a great feet worth celebrating and making our intent stronger to beat covid in months to come, but India needs to take precautions to stop the virus transmission to restrain travel and close mingling ahead of the festive season," said Himanshu Sikka, lead—health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at IPE Global, an international development consultancy.