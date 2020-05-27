Nearly half of Karnataka households need regular health monitoring

Out of an estimated 11.68 million households in Karnataka, 64%, or 10.8 million households, were surveyed since the beginning of May. The survey found that more than 4.8 million homes had senior citizens, persons with co-morbid conditions, flu-like symptoms or respiratory issues, and pregnant and lactating women. Nearly 2 million such households are located in the 12 northern districts forming the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions.