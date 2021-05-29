New Delhi: Nearly 1 in every 8 Indians has got at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine with nearly 55% of the 211.8 million doses administered till date through walk-in registrations, the union health ministry said on Saturday. Clarifying on vaccination situation in the country, government said that over 167 million persons have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine in a nation of over 1.37 billion, translating to 12.21% coverage.

“Looking at the actual target population of 18 and above of 944.7million, the number goes up to 17.67% or 2 in every 11 Indians. This data is updated on real time basis on the CoWIN website and is available to view for all, accurate down to the district level in a state," the union health ministry said in a statement busting myths surrounding covid-19 vaccination in India.

In an attempt to bust myths around low registration of beneficiaries, the government said that the ratio of registrations to doses administered stands at 6.5: 1, which was an alarming 11:1 a week before. “Overall, with over 244 million registrations and over 167 million receiving at least one dose as per data on 7 pm 29th May 2021, the shortfall explains the current proceedings, which will naturally catch up as time passes and there is a larger supply of vaccines," said the statement by union health ministry.

Affirming the CoWIN platform’s safety, the government said that the platform enables vaccine providers to publish their schedule of vaccination based on availability, and verify citizens at point of vaccination, while recording the event of vaccination and any Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). The AEFI is crucial for making data-driven public health policy decisions. Additionally, at the time of vaccination, only name, age and gender of any individual are recorded, along with information on the vaccine and vaccination centre. These details of incidence are used to evaluate and ensure the coverage of the vaccination drive at a granular geographical level, the union health ministry said.

“The platform has undergone meticulous security testing. We state this with absolute certainty that no breaches have been found till date. No scripts can bypass the OTP verification and CAPTCHA to automatically register an individual," the statement said.

To safeguard interests of those at a disadvantage, the government said that it has simplified the registration process to make it accessible to all. Monosyllabic / single word questions have been used to overcome language barriers.

We are soon launching the option to choose from 14 vernaculars to further aid this concern. Sign-ups and registrations only demand mobile numbers, name, age, and gender. Further, CoWIN provides up to 7 options for identification, not restricting the choice to Aadhar," said the statement.

“To further drive inclusivity, one citizen can register up to 4 individuals with the same mobile number. We have equipped 250,000+ Community Service Centres (CSCs) to assist rural citizens with registrations. Additionally, we are in the process of initiating call centres at NHA (National Health Authority) to help individuals sign up over phone calls," it said.

As offline walk-ins have always been there for those that can’t register online, evident from the more than 110 million doses administered through offline walk-ins, it said. “Taking a cue from our efforts, various densely populated African nations like Nigeria have also sought for our support in their efforts to digitise their vaccination drive to monitor equitable geographical coverage," the government said.

The burden of covid-19 continues to increase in India. At least 1,73,790 fresh covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours with 2961 persons succumbing to the highly infectious disease. A total of 20,80,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.11 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 9.84% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 8.36% today.





