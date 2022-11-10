Nearly 10 lakh penalties slapped on polluters in UP's Noida, Greater Noida

Nearly ₹10 lakh penalties slapped on polluters in UP's Noida, Greater Noida2 min read . 06:10 AM IST
- The Noida Authority said it issued penalties to violators in 11 cases where construction material was found kept in open
Nearly ₹10 lakh penalties were issued to offenders, including two real estate developers, for violating guidelines of the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to a report by PTI news agency.
The Noida Authority said it issued penalties to violators in 11 cases where construction material was found kept in open.
"Penalties totalling ₹3.80 lakh were imposed on the offenders in these 11 cases," an official said.
In Greater Noida, the local authority said it penalized two real estate developers for violating the National Green Tribunal's norms for checking pollution.
The Authority here imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on real estate developer Hemisphere over violation of norms at its project in Sector 27. While a penalty of ₹50,000 was imposed on Yamuna Buildtech private limited after construction material was found kept in the open in its project in Sector 27.
"Both the builders have been told to remit the penalty money soon and warned of more severe action in future on repetition of the pollution-related offence," the Greater Noida authority said.
The air quality in both Noida and Greater Noida has been hovering between the 'very bad' and 'severe' categories for the last few days, with a thick blanket of smog engulfing the twin towns on and off amid a spike in pollution.
According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with an additional risk of cardiovascular disorders in those already having an underlying heart condition.
The research evaluated the association between long-term exposure to small particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) and 10 (PM10), and coronary vasomotor disorders in patients with nonobstructive coronary artery disease (NOCAD), which is associated with poor cardiovascular outcomes.
Higher exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 in patients with myocardial ischemia and NOCAD is associated with coronary vasomotor abnormalities, the researchers said.
In particular, PM2.5 is an independent risk factor for the occurrence of epicardial spasm and MINOCA as clinical presentation, they said.
