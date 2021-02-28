The Western Railways in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of ₹5.97 lakh during February from people who were caught without a face mask.

As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined for flouting the Covid-19 precautionary rule. With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of ₹75,200 in fines.

Total fine

Since March last year, the Mumbai civic body has collected ₹32,41,14,800 in fine from 16,02,536 persons who were caught not wearing a mask, the BMC had said earlier this month.

The fine for not wearing a face mask is ₹200.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with the BMC commissioner and officials to review the coronavirus situation.

Thackeray asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home, an official statement said.

On 21 February, Thackeray said that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

"If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules," Maharashtra chief minister said.

Cases filed, violators held

The BMC on Saturday lodged an FIR against three marriage halls where around 200 to 300 people were gathered.

The civic body said that Covid-19 precautionary guidelines were ignored and masks were also not being used by the people in the halls.

In addition to this, the Mumbai police had earlier this week arrested the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of coronavirus guidelines after more than 150 people gathered at a wedding function. An FIR was lodged against four people.

Cases in Maharashtra

The Covid-19 graph in Maharashtra went further upwards on Saturday as the state clocked in 8,623 new cases, the health administration said.

With only 3,648 people recuperating, the gap between new infections and daily recoveries also widened for the fourth consecutive day in the state. There are 72,530 active cases in the city as of Saturday and the total recoveries stand at 20,20,951.





