Nearly two-thirds of rural housholds have access to tap water2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
- With focus on health and well-being of children, special efforts have been made to provide tap water connection in all rural schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas for drinking, cooking mid-day meal, hand washing and use in toilets
New Delhi: About 60% of rural households--11.66 crore--in India now have tap water connections with access to safe and clean drinking water, the ministry of Jal Shakti said on Tuesday.
