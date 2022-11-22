Near-term gain of steel producers limited despite export duty rollback: Crisil

“Pellet producers could be the biggest beneficiaries of the reversal of export duty. That’s because, domestic prices are at a steep 35-40% discount to current global prices of $120-125 per tonne. While this incentivises exports, doing so would have a bearing on domestic primary steel producers as their input prices4 would rise. This, coupled with some inventory destocking through exports, could increase domestic steel prices by ₹500-1,000 per tonne in the near term," Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings said.