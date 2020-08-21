NEC to build India-Singapore subsea cable link with OLL

Mumbai: Japan-based NEC Corp. and Singapore-based Orient Link Pte. Ltd (OLL) announced that they have signed an agreement to build the MIST Cable System (Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit). MIST will directly connect Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and India (Mumbai and Chennai) and deliver a design capacity of more than 216 terabits per second (tbps). Construction of the nearly 8,100-km optical submarine cable is targeted to be completed by the third quarter of FY2022.

Mumbai: Japan-based NEC Corp. and Singapore-based Orient Link Pte. Ltd (OLL) announced that they have signed an agreement to build the MIST Cable System (Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit). MIST will directly connect Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and India (Mumbai and Chennai) and deliver a design capacity of more than 216 terabits per second (tbps). Construction of the nearly 8,100-km optical submarine cable is targeted to be completed by the third quarter of FY2022.

The Asia region has experienced accelerated digital investment driven by data centred growth, the proliferation of mobile, 5G services and business expansion of digital platforms, such as internet, e-commerce and cloud services for enterprises. These advancements have contributed to an increasing amount of data traffic across submarine cables. MIST will further enhance and contribute to the much-needed expansion of communications networks from Asia, thereby improving network redundancy, ensuring highly reliable communications and expanding onward connectivity options in the Bay of Bengal.

The Asia region has experienced accelerated digital investment driven by data centred growth, the proliferation of mobile, 5G services and business expansion of digital platforms, such as internet, e-commerce and cloud services for enterprises. These advancements have contributed to an increasing amount of data traffic across submarine cables. MIST will further enhance and contribute to the much-needed expansion of communications networks from Asia, thereby improving network redundancy, ensuring highly reliable communications and expanding onward connectivity options in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 2,313-km submarine optical fibre cable project that will connect Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and boost 4G services on the islands. The rollout of the ₹1,224-crore underwater project comes amid concerns over national security following the India-China geopolitical tensions and will connect seven islands of Andaman other than the capital city Port Blair.

“Globally, India and South-East Asia are among the world’s fastestgrowing economies. I am very pleased to announce the launch of MIST, providing a truly connected India to our clients around the world, delivering high-quality, low-latency networks to the people in India as the nation charges forward with its digital transformation road map," said Yoshio Sato, CEO, OLL.

"We are honoured to be selected as the supplier for MIST together with our local affiliate in India (NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd (NECTI)). In recent years, we have been supplying the majority of submarine cables in the region and this project enables NEC to continue contributing to advanced infrastructure for serving growing traffic demands," said Atsushi Kuwahara, general manager, submarine network division, NEC.

In June, Tata Communications announced that the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, of which it is a member, is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The consortium also selected NEC Corp. to construct the 9,400-km-long ADC cable, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The entire South-East Asian region is the fastest growing digital market globally, prompting major activity and investments in building the internet ecosystem of the region.

