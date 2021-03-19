OPEN APP
The Haryana Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to recover damages from the agitators if any property is destroyed during protests.

The Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 provides for recovery of damages to properties caused by persons during agitations, including riots and violent disorder.

After the bill was passed, state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2.5 crore people of Haryana have every right over the land and it is the responsibility of the government to protect it.

"This law should have been made long ago. It is the responsibility of the state government to protect the property of the state, whether it is private or government. No one benefits from the loss of property, in fact, the loss of property leads to economic loss," Khattar told reporters after the end of the Vidhan Sabha budget session.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak and protest peacefully, but no one has the right to damage property," he added.

The Chief Minister said that this bill will determine the responsibility of those who damage property as well as ensure compensation to the victim.

In response to a question, Khattar clarified that this bill has nothing to do with the agitating farmers presently. He said that it is necessary to instil fear in the minds of those who damage property and this is our constitutional legal system.

Bill in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly had earlier this month also passed a bill regarding recovery of damages to public and private properties from protesters, amid opposition demands that it be referred to a select committee.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Bill, 2021, protesters found guilty of damaging government or private properties will face imprisonment of one year or a fine ranging from 5,000 to 1 lakh.

The house also passed the Uttar Pradesh Goonda Control (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to empower joint and deputy commissioners of police to act under the legislation.

With inputs from agencies.

