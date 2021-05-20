West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide at least 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the vaccination of all state and central government employees.

"In Bengal, we have taken steps to vaccinate a large section of frontline and electorally engaged employees across several sectors. We still need a minimum of 20 lakh doses to cover all employees," the chief minister wrote.

She requested the prime minister to make available an adequate number of vaccines for personnel engaged in "priority sectors" without further delay.

Additionally, CM Banerjee also verbally attacked PM Modi today by calling PM's meeting with CMs on the Covid situation was "super flop". The Bengal chief minister stated that she along with her counterparts of many states were not allowed to speak.

She also claimed that only CMs of the BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak at the meeting, while others were "reduced to puppets".

"This was a casual and super flop meeting. Only CMs of BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak and others were reduced to puppets.

"We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to bulldoze the federal structure of the country. PM Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

She said the prime minister neither asked how West Bengal is handling the Covid crisis and nor did he enquire about the stock of vaccines or oxygen.

"There was not a single question from the PM about the 'black fungus'," she said, adding that four such cases have been detected in the state.

