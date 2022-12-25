‘Need a bike instructor’: Man posts Ad with THESE demands

‘Need a bike instructor’: Man posts Ad with THESE demands1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
‘He must be polite’, the advertisement for the bike instructor read.
‘He must be polite’, the advertisement for the bike instructor read.
Nowadays, people usually posts job vacancies on networking platform LinkedIn. Employees also look for employment opportunities on the professional network on internet. However, some still believes in old school method and post job vacancies in newspapers.
Nowadays, people usually posts job vacancies on networking platform LinkedIn. Employees also look for employment opportunities on the professional network on internet. However, some still believes in old school method and post job vacancies in newspapers.
A person named Pravinbhai Sudani did the same and became creative with his job application. He has gained a lot of attention from social media platforms. A Twitter user has shared this job vacancy on the microblogging site.
A person named Pravinbhai Sudani did the same and became creative with his job application. He has gained a lot of attention from social media platforms. A Twitter user has shared this job vacancy on the microblogging site.
“This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store," the advertisement in the newspaper read.
“This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store," the advertisement in the newspaper read.
Since being posted, the ad for ‘Bike Instructor’ has garnered over 396.2k views, more than 5,500 likes, 564 retweets and numerous reactions in the comment section.
Since being posted, the ad for ‘Bike Instructor’ has garnered over 396.2k views, more than 5,500 likes, 564 retweets and numerous reactions in the comment section.
“Getting a job in BCCI is more easy than this," One user commented, while the second person wrote, “Getting a government job is easier than this."
“Getting a job in BCCI is more easy than this," One user commented, while the second person wrote, “Getting a government job is easier than this."
Another said, “Pravinbhai i strongly believe Pokemon is the best anime, hire me please!"
Another said, “Pravinbhai i strongly believe Pokemon is the best anime, hire me please!"
“This ad is the reason why people can't understand difference between superman and clark kent," the third Twitter user tweeted.
“This ad is the reason why people can't understand difference between superman and clark kent," the third Twitter user tweeted.
“The most competent and versatile candidate has been an astronaut, Doctor, police officer,teacher,plumber , pizza delivery guy and also an Army guy in the past. Mr.Jonny," One more comment read.
“The most competent and versatile candidate has been an astronaut, Doctor, police officer,teacher,plumber , pizza delivery guy and also an Army guy in the past. Mr.Jonny," One more comment read.