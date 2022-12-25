‘Need a bike instructor’: Man posts Ad with THESE demands

“This is Pravinbhai Sudani, need an instructor to teach me riding a bike. He must be polite cuz if I wanted to be humiliated I would've asked my dad to teach me. He shouldn't be a Gemini as they are irresponsible. Also if he loves anime we can discuss Naruto. My bike is Jawa Bobber. Don't ask for unreal money as I won it by playing bidblast on the CRED store," the advertisement in the newspaper read.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}