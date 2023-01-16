Need a more robust database on startups: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Minister Goyal said the database on startups can help the government in its procurement of goods and services.
Minister Goyal said the database on startups can help the government in its procurement of goods and services.
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday emphasized the need for a more robust database on startups to connect them in a better manner with the government, industry bodies and the general public, and to capture more ideas of innovators.