New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday emphasized the need for a more robust database on startups to connect them in a better manner with the government, industry bodies and the general public, and to capture more ideas of innovators.

Addressing the gathering after distributing the National Startup Awards 2022 in New Delhi today, Goyal said the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services.

He said that the government today thinks like a startup, relentlessly focusing on newer and better ideas and striving to saturate them throughout the country to improve efficiency, effectiveness, productivity, transparency and integrity of systems and processes.

The Minister congratulated all the winners and expressed hope that the Award would inspire them further expand their horizons.

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as being both a generator and incubator of brilliant innovations to address the challenges that we as a nation face, Goyal said that under his visionary leadership, the idea of startup India had taken root throughout the length and breadth of the nation.

The minister said many more innovative ideas and initiatives must be nurtured to ensure that the nation grew at a much faster pace than ever before in the Amritkaal and to meet the aspirations of a young India.

He said that the initiatives taken by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the last few years, were timely and had been successful in building the foundation for a powerful, resurgent India, a nation recognized as an emerging growth story, set to drive global growth.

Goyal noted that the prime minister placed great focus on speed, skill and scale in the execution of projects. Citing the example of Digital India Mission launched in 2015, he said that early on, the prime minister had recognized that unless Digital India was taken to the remotest corners of the country, the vision of equitable development wouldn’t become a reality.

Initiatives like Digital India, 4G and now 5G rollout, broadband connectivity in villages drove the growth of this highly technology dependant startup ecosystem, especially in small towns and in remote parts of the nation, he opined.

Goyal urged startups to give suggestions to improve processes to make it simple, economic. He also mentioned that over 39,000 compliances have been reduced, he asked for suggestions on what more can be decriminalized to reduce compliance burden.