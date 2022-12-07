Need blessings of PM Modi, Centre: Kejriwal after Delhi civic polls result2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the BJP and Congress to work with AAP to make Delhi better.
Soon after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached a majority to win the MCD polls 2022, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing to make Delhi better. He also urged BPJ and Congress to work together with his party.