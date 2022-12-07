Soon after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached a majority to win the MCD polls 2022, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing to make Delhi better. He also urged BPJ and Congress to work together with his party.

While addressing party workers after the win, Kejriwal said, I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre & ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation

He also congratulated Delhi for the win saying, “I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change."

Earlier in the day, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".

"For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he said.

Why AAP winning the MCD polls is special?

The AAP winning the MCD polls this year ends the BJP's nearly 15-year-long rule. This also happens to be the maiden win for Kejriwal's party. Noting the same, the CM said, this is the fourth victory for the party in the city in nearly eight years. It comes as a huge boost for the party, which has been trying hard to expand its national footprint. It was successful in forming a government in Punjab earlier this year.

Check the final tally here:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.

The Congress managed to win just nine wards.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

In the previous Delhi MCD polls, in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.

(With inputs from agencies)