Need blessings of PM Modi, Centre: Kejriwal after Delhi civic polls result

Why AAP winning the MCD polls is special?

The AAP winning the MCD polls this year ends the BJP's nearly 15-year-long rule. This also happens to be the maiden win for Kejriwal's party. Noting the same, the CM said, this is the fourth victory for the party in the city in nearly eight years. It comes as a huge boost for the party, which has been trying hard to expand its national footprint. It was successful in forming a government in Punjab earlier this year.