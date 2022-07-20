Need diversification of India-Gabon trade basket, deeper investment cooperation1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 05:43 PM IST
- India-Gabon trade crossed $1.2 billion in 2021-22 despite the pandemic
BENGALURU: Minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday highlighted the need for diversification of trade basket and deeper cooperation in bilateral investment between India and Gabon during a meeting with her Gabon counterpart Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya.