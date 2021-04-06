The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take a decision on imposing a weekend curfew in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.

The HC observed that there is a need for a lockdown in the state as it continues to register a sharp rise in new infections.

The direction came in the wake of Gujarat breaching the 3,000-mark of new infections for the first time on Monday. As many as 3,160 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative tally to 3,21,598.

The death toll increased by 15 to touch 4,581, while 2,028 people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 3,00,765, which is 93.52 per cent of the caseload, he added.

The number of active cases in the state is 16,252, which is a rise of over 1,000 cases in a single day, the official pointed out.

"Ahmedabad led with 773 new cases, followed by 603 in Surat, 283 in Rajkot, 216 in Vadodara etc. During the day, seven patients died in Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara," an official said.

The Union health ministry stated that eight states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- have shown a steep rise in infections and account for 80.04% cases reported on Tuesday.

Night curfew

Gujarat has already announced a night curfew in four major cities till 15 April.

The curfew is in place in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am.

The Gujarat government has also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till 30 April.

Considering the prevalence of the virus spread, the state government has decided to keep the Covid-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till 30 April.

