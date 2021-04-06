The direction came in the wake of Gujarat breaching the 3,000-mark of new infections for the first time on Monday. As many as 3,160 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative tally to 3,21,598.
The death toll increased by 15 to touch 4,581, while 2,028 people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 3,00,765, which is 93.52 per cent of the caseload, he added.
The number of active cases in the state is 16,252, which is a rise of over 1,000 cases in a single day, the official pointed out.
"Ahmedabad led with 773 new cases, followed by 603 in Surat, 283 in Rajkot, 216 in Vadodara etc. During the day, seven patients died in Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara," an official said.
The Union health ministry stated that eight states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- have shown a steep rise in infections and account for 80.04% cases reported on Tuesday.