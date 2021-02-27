After extending the coronavirus guidelines till 31 March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all states and Union Territories on Friday, saying there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Urging the officials to ensure the compliance of the Covid-19 guidelines, Bhalla said, "All activities have been permitted, subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by respective administrative Ministry and Department as well as the SOPs which are to be issued by the States and UTs."

The Union Home Secretary further reiterated that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross-land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring nations.

"As you are aware, the number of active and new cases in the country has substantially declined over the last few months. However, there is need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance so as to fully overcome the pandemic," the official added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had extended the coronavirus containment guidelines it had issued earlier to 31 March this year.

As per the statement, the MHA has asked the states to speed up the coronavirus vaccination drive.

While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new coronavirus infections, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment, and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic, it added.

The Centre has also advised taking strict containment measures followed within the containment zones. States and Union Territories have been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic.

