OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Need for maintaining caution to overcome Covid-19: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla tells states
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Need for maintaining caution to overcome Covid-19: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla tells states

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'All activities have been permitted, subject to following the SOPs, issued by respective administrative Ministry and Department as well as the SOPs which are to be issued by the States and UTs,' the Union Home Secretary wrote to all states and Union Territories

After extending the coronavirus guidelines till 31 March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all states and Union Territories on Friday, saying there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Urging the officials to ensure the compliance of the Covid-19 guidelines, Bhalla said, "All activities have been permitted, subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by respective administrative Ministry and Department as well as the SOPs which are to be issued by the States and UTs."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President Joe Biden.

Jamal Khashoggi's murder: US imposes sanctions, visa bans on Saudis for journalist's killing

3 min read . 08:59 AM IST
The aftermath of recent US airstrikes on a small group of buildings at an unofficial crossing at the Syria-Iraq border near Alm-Qaim, Iraq.

Strikes in Syria: Prez Joe Biden protected US personnel, facilities, says White House

3 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Anti-coup protesters fill the streets as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 22, 2021.

Myanmar envoy appeals to UN to stop military coup, more protests planned

3 min read . 08:31 AM IST
The state conducted 68,20,414 sample tests for COVID- 19.

Covid tests at airports, railway stations to continue: Assam govt

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

The Union Home Secretary further reiterated that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross-land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring nations.

"As you are aware, the number of active and new cases in the country has substantially declined over the last few months. However, there is need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance so as to fully overcome the pandemic," the official added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had extended the coronavirus containment guidelines it had issued earlier to 31 March this year.

As per the statement, the MHA has asked the states to speed up the coronavirus vaccination drive.

While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new coronavirus infections, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment, and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic, it added.

The Centre has also advised taking strict containment measures followed within the containment zones. States and Union Territories have been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout