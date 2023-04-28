Need for systematic improvement in timely execution of thermal projects: Mahendra Nath Pandey2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
While reviewing the under-construction thermal project being executed by BHEL for central and state utilities, he mentioned that projects like North Karanpura and Patratu need to be accorded on highest priority for their earliest possible commissioning.
New Delhi: There is need for systematic improvements and formulation of project specific teams to ensure timely execution of high value national importance power projects, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×