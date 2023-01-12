Need harmony among RCH, HMIS portals and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Health Secretary

New Delhi: The country needs greater harmony among Reproductive Child Health (RCH), Health Management Information System (HMIS) portals and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday. Addressing the national workshop on Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Reproductive Child Health (RCH) Portal, the secretary said the creation of longitudinal health records and interoperability is being ensured through creation of ABHA IDs. Bhushan added that these IDs can be linked with RCH and HMIS which can act as a game changer in health sector. “All health facilities are in a position to generate these ABHA IDs and link them to digital health records. Consequentially, this will create a robust ecosystem of paperless and hassle-free access to digital health records for our citizens." He said that across the country, more than 1.54 lakh health and wellness centres (HWCs) have been operationalised. “Along with offering 12 health packages free of cost, they also provide free drugs and diagnostics, free screening tests for common cancers, diabetes and hypertension." The secretary added that over one lakh HWCs are offering e-Sanjeevani teleservices as well. “This is leading to generation of huge amount of digital data, which we need to ensure are uploaded and analysed carefully." Bhushan congratulated field workers, data gatherers, integrators and managers for their contribution in timely data generation from over 2.25 lakh health facilities spread across the country. “This data needs to be analyzed on a real-time basis to serve as the basis for health interventions in the states," he said. He released three publications, including the Rural Health Statistics 2021-22. “This report provides the data on health infrastructure including manpower up to 31st March of every year. The publication is based on the data uploaded by States/UTs on HMIS portal and published only after getting verified by respective States/UTs," the Health Ministry said. The report will serve as a vision document in identifying gaps in existing healthcare infrastructure and human resources in rural, urban and tribal areas of the country, it added. The other report released was HMIS 2020-21 & 2021-22. “It provides an analytical insight into the key performance indicators pertaining to maternal health, child health, immunization, coverage of family planning services, adolescent health, and patient services. In addition, an analytical chapter has been specifically incorporated to analyze the performance of District hospitals during these two years based on bed occupancy rate, C-Section rate, Blood replacement rate, rate of early initiation of breast-feeding, post-surgical infection rate etc," the ministry said. The objective of the two-day workshop is to reiterate utility of Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal and Reproductive Child Health (RCH) portal and their use as a monitoring and policy intervention tool.

