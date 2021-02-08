Need info on Covid-19 vaccination? Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu

India’s covid-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal to allow users to download their vaccination certificates. To monitor the inoculation drive and track the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis, the central government has developed Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN application.

"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app posted.

Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination.@GoI_MeitY @NITIAayog @NICMeity — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) February 7, 2021

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated on Sunday against coronavirus has crossed the 58 lakh mark on day 23 of the countrywide vaccination program. The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 58,03,617 (as of 6:40 pm ), as per the government. India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What is Co-WIN ?

Co-WIN is a platform for the citizens of India to register for coronavirus vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centres. The Co-WIN portal has been developed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office. There are five modules in the app - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

How does it work?

1) Register to get the vaccine

Register using your mobile number or Aadhaar no. or any other identity documents.

2) Get vaccinated

Visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done

3) Get a certificate

Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate

What is Aarogya Setu app?

Aarogya Setu was launched by the Government of India on 2 April with the active involvement of the best of the minds from the Indian industry, academia and government working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app. The app is now being maintained and supported by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner and all details and documents including privacy policy and Aarogya Setu data access and knowledge sharing protocols have been uploaded on the Aarogya Setu Portal.

The portal has all details about the App including those regarding how the App works, COVID-19 updates and why one should use Aarogya Setu.

The app aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of COVID-19 positive users and issues alerts for helping people stay safe.

