Need info on Covid-19 vaccination? Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated on Sunday against coronavirus has crossed the 58 lakh mark on day 23 of the countrywide vaccination program. The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 58,03,617 (as of 6:40 pm ), as per the government. India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.