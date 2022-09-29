Need leaders to integrate science and technological development: Minister

The minister said that for government service delivery, it is important for scientists to be at the forefront of their work and hone competencies to deliver science for the public good.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: ‘Science leaders’ are needed to drive the integration of science and technological development within society in a way that places science in position to address the needs of the citizen and the sector, said Union Minister of state for science and technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: ‘Science leaders’ are needed to drive the integration of science and technological development within society in a way that places science in position to address the needs of the citizen and the sector, said Union Minister of state for science and technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Addressing the launch of ‘Building Science Leaders Program’, the minister said that for government service delivery, it is important for scientists to be at the forefront of their work and hone competencies to deliver science for the public good.
Addressing the launch of ‘Building Science Leaders Program’, the minister said that for government service delivery, it is important for scientists to be at the forefront of their work and hone competencies to deliver science for the public good.
Singh said that science & technology sector in India further has an emphasis on deriving social good. “One good example of this is use of remote sensing technology for life saving cyclone predictions in coastal areas. Similarly, technology such as United Payment Interface built on India Stack is revolutionizing payment for everyone. UPI is the world′s only API-driven interoperable real-time money transfer platform designed for a mobile-only world."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh said that science & technology sector in India further has an emphasis on deriving social good. “One good example of this is use of remote sensing technology for life saving cyclone predictions in coastal areas. Similarly, technology such as United Payment Interface built on India Stack is revolutionizing payment for everyone. UPI is the world′s only API-driven interoperable real-time money transfer platform designed for a mobile-only world."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said that the ‘Building Science Leaders in India’ is a uniquely designed collaborative executive development programme for scientists who are leading labs or are likely to assume leadership roles and future directors of research organizations. “The program will hone the key competencies such as communication, design thinking and project management in scientists."
The minister said that the ‘Building Science Leaders in India’ is a uniquely designed collaborative executive development programme for scientists who are leading labs or are likely to assume leadership roles and future directors of research organizations. “The program will hone the key competencies such as communication, design thinking and project management in scientists."