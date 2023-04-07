A long weekend presents a much-needed opportunity for a mini-cation to escape the pressures of work and rising temperatures. However, if you are still in the mood for a short trip but there is no booking yet and still scraping for ideas, here are a few suggestions.

Which destinations are most in demand?

Customers are preferring to travel to cooler climes such as Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Leh-Ladakh, and the North East. Goa and Andaman remain popular beach destinations, informed Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel

Meanwhile, there is a spike in international travel too, especially, in the countries that require short hours of travel from India

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, destinations like South East Asia's Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al-Khaimah are the top picks.

Emerging destinations such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Cambodia are also gaining customer interest.

As per a Thomas Cook report, Indian travellers are taking advantage of the extended long weekend this week and demand for travel is brisk, with a surge of over 3x compared to previous long weekends in 2023.

Top travel trends for the long weekend:

Active holidays

What is noteworthy is that there is a growing demand for active holidays among India's Gen Z and millennials. They prefer activities such as yachting, kite-sailing, scuba diving, camping, trekking, biking trips to scenic terrains, safari drives, and jungle experiences.

Drivecations

Additionally, customers are opting for drivecations to nearby hill stations such as Nainital, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, Coorg, Ooty, Munnar, Wayanad, and similar places.

Hidden gems

Additionally, hidden gems such as Netrani islands, Damro, and Vantawng falls are gaining customer interest.

Unique accommodations

Unique accommodations such as private villas, havelis, tea estates/coffee plantations, tree tops, heritage stays, palaces, forts, or in the heart of a desert or bamboo grove, as well as wellness retreats/getaways, are in high demand.