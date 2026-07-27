Need LPG refill fast? IndianOil launches 4-hour delivery service; check cities, features

IndianOil has launched a lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinder with an express home delivery service that promises delivery within four hours of booking. Indane XTRALITE NOW has initially been introduced in Pune, Gurugram, Indore and Coimbatore, with a broader rollout planned in the coming months.
"IndianOil has taken another significant step towards redefining LPG customer convenience with the launch of Indane XTRALITE NOW—a lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinder with express home delivery within 4-hours of booking. The Corporation also introduced 4-hour home delivery for the popular 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder.
Featuring quick delivery, preferred delivery slots and seamless digital booking, the new offering delivers greater convenience and transparency for customers.
Launched initially in Pune, Gurugram, Indore and Coimbatore, Indane XTRALITE Now reflects IndianOil's continued commitment to innovation and customer-centric energy solutions," the oil and gas company said in a post on X.
The newly launched service offers several features designed to make LPG booking more convenient, including:
Alongside the launch of Indane XTRALITE NOW, IndianOil has also introduced four-hour home delivery for the 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder.
The compact cylinder is widely used by small households, students, street vendors and commercial customers looking for a portable LPG option. The faster delivery service is expected to make refills more accessible while cutting down waiting times.
The express LPG delivery service is currently available in:
Pune
Gurugram
Indore
Coimbatore
IndianOil said it plans to expand the service to additional cities in phases, depending on customer demand and operational readiness.
The announcement came days after Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) partnered with Instamart to introduce what the companies described as India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service through quick commerce.
The initiative was launched as a pilot in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, allowing customers to order LPG cylinders directly through the Instamart app and have them delivered to their doorstep. The service began on July 15 in Bengaluru's Subramanyapura area.
As part of the pilot, customers could choose between HPCL's recently introduced HP Navya 10 kg composite LPG cylinder and the company's existing 5 kg metal cylinder.