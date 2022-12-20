Need spending flexibilities to achieve fiscal glide path: Govt

Need spending flexibilities to achieve fiscal glide path: Govt2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:54 PM IST
India’s fiscal deficit shot up to a record 9.3% in 2020-21 from 4.6% in the previous year due to the pandemic shock.
NEW DELHI : The Union government in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday highlighted the need for flexibilities in expenditure amid external shocks and global uncertainties to achieve the fiscal glide path.