Need synergy among arms of govt, military to meet security challenge: Jaishankar

The comments come against the backdrop of India looking at increasing synergy among its three services and also planning integrated theatre commands to take care of evolving security threats. Countries like the US and China already have an integrated defence management and theatre commands i.e. personnel of all three services working together under one commander – drawn from the Army, Navy of Air Force for geographical theatres that are of security concern. As a first step in this direction, the government had appointed former army chief Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff in December last year. However, as in the past, plans for integrating the three services are facing opposition from within.