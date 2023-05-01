Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Need to check if there is a Bank holiday today? Find list here

Need to check if there is a Bank holiday today? Find list here

2 min read . 06:06 AM IST Livemint
The list shows that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into account the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and May Day, banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar will remain closed.

As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks in certain states of India will remain closed on May 1, 2023, to observe Maharashtra Day/May Day or International Workers' Day.

As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks in certain states of India will remain closed on May 1, 2023, to observe Maharashtra Day/May Day or International Workers' Day.

The list shows that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into account the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays.

The list shows that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into account the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and May Day, banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar will remain closed.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and May Day, banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar will remain closed.

However, in other states, it will be a normal working day for the banks.

However, in other states, it will be a normal working day for the banks.

May 1st is observed as International Workers' Day or Labour Day in some countries. It is an annual event that commemorates the contributions made by labourers and working-class individuals worldwide. This event is supported by the international labour movement, and it may be celebrated on the first Monday of May in some places.

May 1st is observed as International Workers' Day or Labour Day in some countries. It is an annual event that commemorates the contributions made by labourers and working-class individuals worldwide. This event is supported by the international labour movement, and it may be celebrated on the first Monday of May in some places.

Maharashtra Day, also referred to as Maharashtra Din, is a public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This holiday marks the foundation of the state of Maharashtra in India and is observed to commemorate this event.

Maharashtra Day, also referred to as Maharashtra Din, is a public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This holiday marks the foundation of the state of Maharashtra in India and is observed to commemorate this event.

May is a month that includes several significant events, such as Maharashtra Day/May Day, Buddha Purnima, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, and Maharana Pratap Jayanti. In light of these occasions, banks across various states will remain closed. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are also designated holidays for banks.

May is a month that includes several significant events, such as Maharashtra Day/May Day, Buddha Purnima, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, and Maharana Pratap Jayanti. In light of these occasions, banks across various states will remain closed. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are also designated holidays for banks.

May bank holidays in May 2023: Full list here

May 2: Tuesday- Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023- Shimla

May bank holidays in May 2023: Full list here

May 2: Tuesday- Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023- Shimla

May 5 (Friday)- Buddha Purnima: Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

May 5 (Friday)- Buddha Purnima: Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

May 9 (Tuesday)- Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: Bengal

May 9 (Tuesday)- Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: Bengal

May 16 (Tuesday)- State Day: Sikkim

May 16 (Tuesday)- State Day: Sikkim

May 22 (Monday)- Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Himachal Pradesh.

May 22 (Monday)- Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Himachal Pradesh.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.