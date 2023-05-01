Need to check if there is a Bank holiday today? Find list here

As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks in certain states of India will remain closed on May 1, 2023, to observe Maharashtra Day/May Day or International Workers' Day.
The list shows that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into account the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays.
On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and May Day, banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar will remain closed.
However, in other states, it will be a normal working day for the banks.
May 1st is observed as International Workers' Day or Labour Day in some countries. It is an annual event that commemorates the contributions made by labourers and working-class individuals worldwide. This event is supported by the international labour movement, and it may be celebrated on the first Monday of May in some places.
Maharashtra Day, also referred to as Maharashtra Din, is a public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This holiday marks the foundation of the state of Maharashtra in India and is observed to commemorate this event.
May is a month that includes several significant events, such as Maharashtra Day/May Day, Buddha Purnima, the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, and Maharana Pratap Jayanti. In light of these occasions, banks across various states will remain closed. Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are also designated holidays for banks.
May bank holidays in May 2023: Full list here
May 2: Tuesday- Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023- Shimla
May 5 (Friday)- Buddha Purnima: Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.
May 9 (Tuesday)- Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: Bengal
May 16 (Tuesday)- State Day: Sikkim
May 22 (Monday)- Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Himachal Pradesh.
