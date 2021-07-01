New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the experience of doctors in tackling covid-19 pandemic, and their treatment plan for patients need to be documented in great detail for future research studies.

Speaking on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Dr. BC Roy, the Prime Minister said, “The world can benefit from these scientific studies... We could also study more deeply how vaccines are helping us, how early diagnosis helps. There is no documentation available about the last century’s pandemic, but now we have technology, and our documentation about how we faced covid will help humanity."

PM Modi, who was speaking virtually at an event organized by the Indian Medical Association, recalled heroic efforts of doctors during the pandemic, and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity.

“Our doctors are fighting this new and fast mutating virus on the basis of their experience and expertise. Despite the limitations of long-neglected medical infrastructure and pressure of population, India’s per lakh population rate of infection and death rate is still manageable compared to even developed countries. Loss of lives is always painful but many lives have been saved too," said Modi.

The Prime Minister underlined the focus of the government on strengthening healthcare. “ ₹50,000 crore have been allocated for credit guarantee scheme to develop health infrastructure in the under-served area. New AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences), medical colleges are being established. Work has been initiated on 15 AIIMS as opposed to a total of six that existed in 2014. The number of medical colleges has increased one and a half times. Undergraduate medical seats have increased one and half times and PG seats have grown by 80%."

Modi also said stringent laws have been implemented for preventing violence against doctors, and a free insurance cover scheme has been introduced for the covid warriors.

The Prime Minister called upon the doctors to continue to exhort people to get vaccinated and adopt covid appropriate behavior. He also commended the medical fraternity for spreading awareness about yoga and said studies on yoga could be published in international journals.

