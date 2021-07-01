Need to document doctors' experience in tackling covid: PM Modi

Speaking on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Dr. BC Roy, the Prime Minister said, “The world can benefit from these scientific studies... We could also study more deeply how vaccines are helping us, how early diagnosis helps. There is no documentation available about the last century’s pandemic, but now we have technology, and our documentation about how we faced covid will help humanity."

