Need to encourage innovation in IBC: Bankruptcy board chairperson
- IBC transformed the relationship between lenders, borrowers, promoters, and creditors, said Ravi Mital
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has transformed the relationship between lenders, borrowers, promoters, and creditors, according to Ravi Mital, chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
Speaking at the CII Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Conference in Delhi on Thursday, Mital highlighted the importance of innovation when implementing resolution processes.
Mital cited recent cases that showcased how the current regulations have facilitated the resolution of insolvency cases while maximizing value. He also emphasized the need for transparency and warned against over-regulation, which could undermine the Code's objectives. Mital further noted that a one-size-fits-all approach is not applicable to resolution processes.
The success of the IBC should be measured by the number of resolutions rather than the total amount realized, Mital suggested, pointing to numerous post-resolution success stories that demonstrate the Code's superiority over previous legislation. The IBBI, he said, has been consistently implementing calibrated measures to steer the law through uncharted territory, with a focus on reducing delays in the process.
Mital urged all stakeholders to contribute to the law's success by applying the Code in its true spirit.
