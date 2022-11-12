'Need to have a hard look of how we conceive merit': CJI Chandrachud at HTLS 20221 min read . 12:46 PM IST
“How do we define merit? We need to have a very hard look of how we conceive of merit and how we think of diversity. Why do we need women judges in the judiciary?" asked Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.
The CJI further said that infrastructural needs of the judiciary needs to be answered. "Some courts in our country have no toilet for women. Amid the stark realities facing judiciary our judges are doing a tremendous work," he said.
CJI Chandrachud further said that live streaming has allowed more women lawyers to be productive. “During pandemic when we opened videoconferencing many women lawyers could appear. Live streaming allowing women lawyers to be productive," he said.
Sharing his observations on gender diversity in the judiciary, CJI Chandrachud said, “The feeding pool which determines who enters judiciary is largely dependent on the structure of the legal profession, which is feudal, patriarchal and not been accommodating of women."
He further added, “Across India, structure of legal profession is feudal. Need a democratized and merit based entry for women."
Speaking about live streaming in HCs, he said, "We have tried to merge the e-court services with the Common Service Centres so that the services which we provide to citizens can reach out to every gram panchayat in India. Live Streaming of many HCs have begun. We need to live stream proceedings of district judiciary as it is the first interface for citizens."
