Australia, India, Japan and the United States recognise the need to improve cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world, with sophisticated cyber threats, US' National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said after the Quad senior cyber group meeting today.
Quad Senior Cyber Group met this week in Sydney for two productive days of discussions on opportunities to deliver on PMs’ of Australia, India, Japan and the President of the US’ vision for a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific.
Horne said improvements are particularly important in delivering the essential services of life, health and livelihood, which are provided by the critical infrastructure.
Horne said the meeting focussed on extending cybersecurity cooperation and uplifting cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection in the region. "This meeting resulted in a work plan to further collaboration between members and with partners and industry in the region to address our common challenges," Horne said.
The group will report back to leaders through the established Quad processes, Horne added.
Quad meet: PM Modi calls for ‘dialogue, diplomacy’
At the virtual meeting of Quad leaders aiming to look into humanitarian implications of the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month had called for return to a path of "dialogue and diplomacy" to defuse the crisis in Ukraine. Modi had said the meeting reaffirmed its shared commitment to ensuring security, safety and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
