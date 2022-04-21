Need to integrate indigenous medical systems with modern practices: Mandaviya

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Integrating indigenous medical systems like ayurveda and yoga with modern medical practices is the need of the hour, said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.
Addressing the 62nd foundation day ceremony of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), the union health minister lauded the academy for its contribution in the field of healthcare and released a book “Journey of NAMS"
“This nation never had a shortage of manpower or brainpower. We only have to be self-confident… There should be greater emphasis on research and innovation," said Mandaviya.
The minister said during covid pandemic, India’s healthcare facilities witnessed a slew of advancements. “We not only developed the Covid-19 vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time. There were gloomy projections made on India’s Covid management strategy but we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally."
Mandaviya exhorted the academy and researchers to collaborate with the private sector in research and innovation. He also welcomed suggestions for improving the health sector in India.