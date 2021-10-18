Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the Covid pandemic across the globe. She also stressed on the need to keep open supply chains for vaccine raw materials.

Participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually in New York, Sitharaman spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and pandemic security.

She stressed on focused mobilisation and equitable allocation of finances and tech solutions to successfully harness the global common good of climate and pandemic security.

The minister highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the Covid pandemic across the globe. She supported the need of new financial instruments to focus and press forward green initiatives.

Sitharaman also underlined the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be strengthened for a more effective response to new challenges. “Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman underlined the need for WHO to be strengthened for a more effective response to new challenges. She stressed on the need to keep open supply chains for #vaccine raw materials," the finance ministry said.

New Delhi has been highlighting the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, especially after the Covid caused disruptions in the existing supply chains.

Last week, Sitharaman addressed a gathering of women entrepreneurs of Indian-origin in New Jersey, where she spoke on India's robust economic recovery and the road ahead and the opportunities India has to offer to the world.

In Washington, she participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Sitharaman began her week-long US visit with a trip to Boston, where she met CEOs, addressed a roundtable meeting of investors and executives and addressed students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines, had suspended exports of Covid vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections during the second wave of Covid.

With agency inputs

