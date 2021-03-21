Farmers in Karnataka should organise protests in the state similar to Delhi and gherao Bengaluru from all sides, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws.

Addressing a farmers' meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday, Tikait said a strategy has been made to snatch farmers' land in the state.

"There are lakhs of people gheraoing Delhi. This fight will go on for a long. We need to start such protest in every city until these 3 black laws are taken back and the law on MSP is not brought. You need to run a protest in Karnataka. A strategy has been made to snatch your land. Big companies will do farming. Labour laws have been amended to employ cheap labour," the BKU leader said.

"You need to make a 'Delhi' in Bengaluru. You need to gherao Bengaluru (like Delhi) from all sides and people will come and join your protest... The Prime Minister said farmers can sell crops anywhere so you take your crops to offices of District Collector, SDM and if the police stop you, ask them to buy crops on MSP," Tikait said.

The BKU leader added that farmers need to protest against the Central government's decision of privatising PSUs.

"If this (farmers') agitation is not held, then the country will be sold and you will lose your land in the next 20 years. You need to protest against these companies. Around 26 major PSUs are in process of privatisation. We need to take a pledge to stop this sale. We need to protest against this," he said.

Intensifying agitations

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to have a 'Sampurna Bharat Bandh' on 26 March in order to intensify the protests against the three contentious farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Ranjit Raju of Ganganagar Kisan Samiti said that during the nationwide strike on 26 March, which also marks four months of the farmers' movement, all shops and other business establishments will remain shut for 12 hours.

On 28 March, the protestors will burn copies of the three laws during 'holika dehan', he added.

"The strike will start from 6 in the morning and will continue till 6 in the evening, during which all shops and dairies and everything will remain closed.

"We will burn the copies of the three laws during Holi and hope that better sense prevails in the government, and it repeals the laws, and gives us a written guarantee for MSP," Raju said.

According to farmer leaders, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's call for the bandh had found support in trade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, traders and arhtiya associations, workers' unions, including agricultural workers unions, transporter associations, teachers' associations, youth and students associations.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via