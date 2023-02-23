Amid calls to put a full stop to the repo rate hike, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee member, Prof Jayanth R Varma, batted for a pause in further rate hikes.

Varma on Thursday said that risks to the country's growth are higher than the risk of further inflation as major drivers of price increases are dissipating.

In an interview with Reuters, Varma, who along another MPC member Ashima Goyal voted against the latest quarter-point increase earlier February, said that those rate hikes would work their way through the economy and choke demand.

"Just the fact that we see big numbers (on inflation) in January and February ... doesn't mean that we ought to tighten now," Varma stated.

The professor of finance and accounting said monetary policy globally had become complacent about inflation initially, before switching gears.

"I sometimes describe it as monetary policy driven by a guilt complex - that we goofed up a year ago, so we should not make the same mistake, but it is okay to make the opposite mistake."

Jan inflation breaches RBI tolerance level

Retail inflation in January accelerated to the fastest in three months, exceeding the RBI's upper tolerance band of 6%, defying hopes that price pressures would decelerate.

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) hardened to 6.52% in January, after declining to a one-year low level of 5.72% in December.

The monetary policy panel failed in its mandate to keep inflation within the 2%-6% band, with it breaching the upper tolerance limit for three consecutive quarters to September last year.

"I'm not saying that we will never raise rates. I am saying we should wait and see what is the impact of what we have already done. And if we find that that's not enough, raise rates at that point".

"I think 2022/2023 is going to be very bad for inflation, there is no doubt about it. But what I see is that the major drivers for that have dissipated."

In particular, lower crude prices will eventually filter through to retail prices, helping pull down inflation, Varma said.

"We know there is a gift packed and ready, it is a question of when it will come," he added.

The US Federal Reserve delivered a string of 75-basis-point and 50-basis point rate hikes last year, raising the key rate by a total 450 bps, in its battle to curb inflation that had climbed to 40-year highs.

The central slowed the pace of interest rate hikes to 6.5%, the highest since 2018, as inflation moderated, while keeping the option of rate hikes open amid stubborn core inflation. The RBI has raised rates by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 as it tackles stubbornly high prices.

