'India has taken lead in traditional medicine practices': Sonowal

India's rich traditional medicinal practices can offer sustainable healthcare solutions to people which will contribute towards the enrichment of human lives in the country, said Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

He participated as Chief Guest in the event organized on the occasion of Unani Day 2023 and the inauguration of the International Conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the news agency ANI.

The Unani system of medicine is India's rich traditional system of medicine which has got enormous support from people and has grown since 2014 in the country. PM Modi has recently inaugurated the largest institute in Unani medicine, the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad.

He also reiterated how India has taken lead in the field of traditional medicine in the world and emphasized the need for bolstering evidence-based scientific research in the Ayush sector.

“Under the visionary leadership of our PM Modi India has taken the initiative of establishing WHO GCTM. This is an indication that we are taking a leadership role in traditional medicine in the world. We need to strengthen our research capabilities and academic facilities and work towards bolstering evidence-based research," Sonowal said.

He further said that PM Modi's vision to build a robust healthcare system in India remains solid as the Union Budget 2023 has considerably increased the room for the Ministry of Ayush by 20%.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country witnessed how Ayush-based remedies provided relief during the Covid-19 pandemic, as per ANI reports.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush also talked about how important the role NABH QCI quality certification could play in gaining more acceptance for Ayush systems. He mentioned that the Ministry of Ayush's endeavour is to get entry-level NABH certification for 12,500 Ayush Wellness Centers by the end of 2023.

Various publications of the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), international conference souvenirs, and online journals were released on the occasion. Also, the NABH certificate was given to two CCRUM institutes. A mobile app on common remedies in Unani Medicine developed by CCRUM was also launched.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine is also organizing two days International Conference on Unani Medicine in hybrid mode. About 1300 delegates, resource persons, academicians, researchers, and industry representatives are participating in the conference.

(With ANI inputs)