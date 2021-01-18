OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Need to save lives in India': Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (MINT_PRINT)
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (MINT_PRINT)

'Need to save lives in India': Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 02:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Till now, we have been observing National Road Safety Week. But from today, we will observe National Road Safety Month. 70% of deaths are in the age group of 18-45 years,' the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, inaugurated Road Safety Month where he highlighted the Central Government's commitment towards safety.

"Till now, we have been observing National Road Safety Week. But from today, we will observe National Road Safety Month. 70% of deaths are in the age group of 18-45 years," Nitin Gadkari said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Railways Rajdhani Express

India's first pull-push Rajdhani Express to run daily from tomorrow. Check timings and stoppages

3 min read . 03:07 PM IST
JSW Group which employs 55,000 people—directly and indirectly— has plans to vaccinate its staff working at its corporate offices, plants and townships in next financial year

Steel firms engage with vaccine makers for bulk supply of doses for employees

2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee to fight election from Nandigram

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Delhi Police to decide on farmers' entry: SC on proposed tractor rally on 26 Jan

3 min read . 02:45 PM IST

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

Gadkari also said that there is a need to save lives in the country where 415 people are dying every day due to road accidents.

"If we wait till 2030, 6-7 lakhs more people will die. So, we've made a commitment that before 2025, road accidents and deaths due to it will be brought down by 50% with help of people's participation," Gadkari added.

In 2020, the Central Government had participated in a conference in Sweden, where a vision was conceptualised - to have zero road fatalities in India by 2030, he said.

"We had promised to reduce such fatalities by 50%. Tamil Nadu has done it, with a success rate of 53%.," Gadkari stated.

Providing details of his ministry about an increased target of per day roads construction, Gadkari said, "We have achieved the target of constructing 30 kilometres of road, I believe that by the end of March, perhaps we will achieve the target of constructing 40 kilometres of road per day."

"World Bank and ADB (Asian Development Bank) approved two projects worth 7,000 crore each. We'll receive approval from finance ministry soon. So, we'll spend 14,000 crore to improve black spots - death traps - on roads," the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways added.

The event at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister VK Singh and chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant.

Globally India is one of the worst-hit nations when it comes to road accidents. As per a PTI report, India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents annually, one of the highest in the world, in which about 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh become crippled.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout