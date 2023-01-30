NEW DELHI : Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav on Monday said that the country needs to shift gears from spreading information to spreading awareness.

Addressing the National Workshop on LiFE, the minister said that people need to introspect whether their actions are LiFE-conscious.

“There is a need for environmental sense on the lines of civic sense and moral sense. There is imminent necessity of social consciousness around LiFe actions."

Yadav also released the new logo of EIACP and an infographic booklet ‘Lexicon of LiFE: A-Z of Sustainable Lifestyle’ during the event.

“The booklet aimed for students highlights the simple changes that an individual needs to adopt in order to chart out a pathway towards sustainable lifestyle in a fun way," the environment ministry said.

As per the mandate of EIACP, the activities of the programme centres are to be aligned with ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP 26 in Glasgow.

The minister also inaugurated an exhibition cum sale prepared by students trained under Green Skill Development Programme of EIACP.

He interacted with the centres at their stalls and appreciated the variety of products, publications and applications prepared by them.

“The second half of the workshop consisted of a technical session where the EIACP centres were given an orientation and divided in seven clusters based on the seven themes of LiFE.

Each cluster then had a breakaway session wherein they brainstormed and came up with ideas that can be undertaken on that theme. These were in terms of creativity, innovation, conservation and awareness.

The same will be systematically incorporated in the calendar of activities of the EIACP," the ministry added.

More than 150 school students visited the ministry, and were taken on a guided tour across the exhibition.

The students were sensitized about Lifestyle for Environment and also how MoEF&CC has incorporated that in design of IPB as a green building.

“The students clicked pictures with Prakriti at the photobooth. They were given LiFE badges and a copy of the A-Z booklet along with their photograph," the ministry said.