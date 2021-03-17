OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Need to stop second COVID-19 peak; 70% RT-PCR test must for states: PM Modi

Need to stop second COVID-19 peak; 70% RT-PCR test must for states: PM Modi

**EDS: IMAGE FROM A VIDEO POSTED ON OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF NARENDRA MODI ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, 2021** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with chief ministers all states and Union territories over the spike in COVID-19 cases, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_17_2021_000076B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 03:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, for the highest increase since 13 December

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the states to conduct 70% RT-PCR tests. "It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only," Modi said in a meeting with state chief ministers.

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, for the highest increase since 13 December. According to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare, five states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — accounted for 71.10% of the total infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Taking the stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said, "I think it's a time of test for good governance. Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence."

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

