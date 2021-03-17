Need to stop second COVID-19 peak; 70% RT-PCR test must for states: PM Modi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the states to conduct 70% RT-PCR tests. "It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only," Modi said in a meeting with state chief ministers.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the states to conduct 70% RT-PCR tests. "It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only," Modi said in a meeting with state chief ministers.

Taking the stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said, "I think it's a time of test for good governance. Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}