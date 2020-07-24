Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday underlined the need to swiftly build capacity, enhance the serviceability of all assets including fighter aircraft and work towards the effective integration of new technology in the shortest timeframe.

This comes against the backdrop of India mobilizing it’s troops along the border with China after Chinese intrusions at multiple points into Indian territory. Tensions have been running high between the two countries since May.

In his closing speech at a conference of top commanders of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Bhadauria said it was critical to recognise the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world.

The three-day conference, which ended on Friday, saw top commanders hold a series of discussions on “operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats," the IAF said in a statement.

“They discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF’s transformation roadmap for the next decade," the statement added. Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane and navy chief Karambir Singh addressed the commanders’ conference on jointness and integration of the three services, the IAF statement said.

In his remarks to the IAF commanders on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh asked the IAF to be prepared for any eventuality given the tensions with China. During a visit to Ladakh last week, Singh had said that talks were on with China to resolve the border dispute but he “couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation will be resolved," underlining that complex nature of the disengagement process along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two countries.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via