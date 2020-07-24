Need to swiftly build capacity, enhance serviceability of all assets: IAF chief

In his remarks to the IAF commanders on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh asked the IAF to be prepared for any eventuality given the tensions with China. During a visit to Ladakh last week, Singh had said that talks were on with China to resolve the border dispute but he “couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation will be resolved," underlining that complex nature of the disengagement process along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two countries.